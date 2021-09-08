MassDOT announces low plate lottery drawing

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will hold the 2021 Low Plate Lottery drawing on Wednesday during a virtual event.

The event will be streamed live on Mass.gov beginning at 9:30am. This year a record number of 17,017 applications were submitted for 197 available low number plates. There was no fee to apply, however winners are required to pay the standard fees associated with new license plates.

Watch the Low Plate Lottery Drawing Live at 9:30 a.m.

The plate characters up for grabs were:

1010

1378

14F

1579

15P

1767

1800

1960

1992

1H

2059

2091

210

2127

2150

2204

2212

2236

2377

2422

24L

2531

2604

26N

2762

2982

3020

309

3122

3139

323

3266

3284

3411

3514

3603

3715

3716

3721

3723

3851

3855

3874

388

38S

3942

3978

40N

4105

4142

4147

4177

4197

4274

4346

4363

4429

4481

44W

4721

4729

4736

47H

4860

48E

Z24 48N

498

49L

5013

5032

5077

5081

5186

5213

5240

5257

5326

5337

53X

54N

5580

5618

5652

5670

574

5873

5906

5915

5992

60L

60P

6143

61K

6209

6230

6394

6427

64D

6595

6663

6681

6739

6879

68K

6933

6937

6939

6979

7000

7049

7198

7210

7304

7337

7361

7375

738

7406

7446

7645

7665

7728

7816

7838

7851

7960

79C

80A

80N

81V

Y74 8352

8366

8438

8453

8468

8590

8674

86Z

8893

9014

9049

9107

9135

9163

9178

91K

9273

938

9508

9522

96L

9819

9906

9973

9987

B23

B30

C60

C78

D18

E43

F1

F13

F42

F98

F99

G54

G57

H59

J25

K66

M13

M26

M90

N44

P18

P3

P87

R11

R37

R63

R71

R93

S97

V91

W17

W56

W69

X25

X26

X6

X69

X93

Y44

Y52

Winners will be notified via email after the drawing.

Lottery Rules and Eligibility Requirements