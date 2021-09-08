MassDOT announces low plate lottery drawing

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will hold the 2021 Low Plate Lottery drawing on Wednesday during a virtual event.
The event will be streamed live on Mass.gov beginning at 9:30am. This year a record number of 17,017 applications were submitted for 197 available low number plates. There was no fee to apply, however winners are required to pay the standard fees associated with new license plates.
Watch the Low Plate Lottery Drawing Live at 9:30 a.m.
The plate characters up for grabs were:
- 1010
- 1378
- 14F
- 1579
- 15P
- 1767
- 1800
- 1960
- 1992
- 1H
- 2059
- 2091
- 210
- 2127
- 2150
- 2204
- 2212
- 2236
- 2377
- 2422
- 24L
- 2531
- 2604
- 26N
- 2762
- 2982
- 3020
- 309
- 3122
- 3139
- 323
- 3266
- 3284
- 3411
- 3514
- 3603
- 3715
- 3716
- 3721
- 3723
- 3851
- 3855
- 3874
- 388
- 38S
- 3942
- 3978
- 40N
- 4105
- 4142
- 4147
- 4177
- 4197
- 4274
- 4346
- 4363
- 4429
- 4481
- 44W
- 4721
- 4729
- 4736
- 47H
- 4860
- 48E
- Z24
- 48N
- 498
- 49L
- 5013
- 5032
- 5077
- 5081
- 5186
- 5213
- 5240
- 5257
- 5326
- 5337
- 53X
- 54N
- 5580
- 5618
- 5652
- 5670
- 574
- 5873
- 5906
- 5915
- 5992
- 60L
- 60P
- 6143
- 61K
- 6209
- 6230
- 6394
- 6427
- 64D
- 6595
- 6663
- 6681
- 6739
- 6879
- 68K
- 6933
- 6937
- 6939
- 6979
- 7000
- 7049
- 7198
- 7210
- 7304
- 7337
- 7361
- 7375
- 738
- 7406
- 7446
- 7645
- 7665
- 7728
- 7816
- 7838
- 7851
- 7960
- 79C
- 80A
- 80N
- 81V
- Y74
- 8352
- 8366
- 8438
- 8453
- 8468
- 8590
- 8674
- 86Z
- 8893
- 9014
- 9049
- 9107
- 9135
- 9163
- 9178
- 91K
- 9273
- 938
- 9508
- 9522
- 96L
- 9819
- 9906
- 9973
- 9987
- B23
- B30
- C60
- C78
- D18
- E43
- F1
- F13
- F42
- F98
- F99
- G54
- G57
- H59
- J25
- K66
- M13
- M26
- M90
- N44
- P18
- P3
- P87
- R11
- R37
- R63
- R71
- R93
- S97
- V91
- W17
- W56
- W69
- X25
- X26
- X6
- X69
- X93
- Y44
- Y52
Winners will be notified via email after the drawing.
Lottery Rules and Eligibility Requirements
- The deadline for submitting an application was on August 27, 2021.
- Only one entry per applicant was accepted, regardless of the number of active registrations the applicant has.
- An applicant had to be a Massachusetts resident with a currently active, registered, and insured passenger vehicle.
- Companies/corporations could not apply.
- MassDOT (Registry of Motor Vehicles, Highway, Mass Transit, and Aeronautics) employees, including contract employees, and their immediate family members were not eligible. (“Immediate family member” refers to one’s parents, spouse, children, and brothers and sisters.)
- Requests for specific plate numbers will not be honored. Eligible applicants will be considered for all plates listed. Plates will be awarded in the order in which they are listed on Mass.Gov/RMV.
- An applicant’s registration and license cannot be in a non-renewal, suspended, or revoked status at the time of entry, the time of the drawing, or the time of the plate swap. As such, an applicant must not have any outstanding excise taxes, parking tickets, child support, warrants, or unpaid E-ZPass/ Fast Lane violations.
- By law, lottery winners must be announced by September 15, 2021. Lottery results will be available on the RMV website: Mass.Gov/RMV.
- All winners will be notified by the RMV in writing with instructions on how to transfer their current registration to their new lottery plate. Winners will have until December 31, 2021, to swap their plates. Unclaimed plates will be forfeited after December 31st and the 25 selected alternate winners will then be notified as to what lottery plate they won. Plates will be registered to the winning applicant only.
- All plates remain the property of the RMV even after registration.
- All information received, including names of all applicants and the list of winners, is subject to release in accordance with the Massachusetts Public Records law.