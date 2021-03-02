MassDOT begins I-91 Exit Renumbering Project Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will begin the process of renumbering highway signs along I-91.

On Wednesday, crews will start changing exit numbers on I-91, which runs from Connecticut state line to the Vermont state line during the overnight hours from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. The work is expected to be complete in two weeks.

Exits will be renumbered based on their mile marker. Here are the new exit numbers for I-91 in Massachusetts:

Exit 1 (SB) becomes 1 (SB)

Exit 2 (NB) becomes 2 (NB)

Exit 3 becomes 3

Exit 4 (SB) becomes 4 (SB)

Exit 5 (NB) becomes 4 (NB)

Exit 6 becomes 5 (E. Columbus Ave.)

Exit 7 (SB) becomes 5B (SB) (W. Columbus Ave.)

Exit 8 becomes 6

Exit 9A/B (NB) becomes 7A/B (NB)

Exit 10 (NB) becomes 8 (NB)

Exit 11 (SB) becomes 8 (SB)

Exit 12 becomes 9

Exit 13A/B becomes 10A/B

Exit 14 becomes 11

Exit 15 becomes 12

Exit 16 becomes 14

Exit 17A/B (NB) becomes 15A/B (NB)

Exit 17 (SB) becomes 15 (SB)

Exit 18 becomes 23

Exit 19 (NB) becomes 25 (NB)

Exit 20 (SB) becomes 26 (SB)

Exit 21 becomes 27

Exit 22 (NB) becomes 30 (NB)

Exit 23 (SB) becomes 32 (SB)

Exit 24 becomes 35

Exit 25 (SB) becomes 36 (SB)

Exit 26 becomes 43

Exit 27 becomes 46

Exit 28A/B (NB) becomes 50A/B (NB)

Exit 28 (SB) becomes 50 (SB)

Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the new signs will also have a sign with the old number. Those signs will be up for about two years while we get used to it.

Keep in mind, if you are driving in that area and you are using your GPS, it may not be updated and will tell you to take the old exit number.