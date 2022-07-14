Mass. (WWLP) – A virtual meeting tonight discussing the benefits, costs, and investments needed to implement passenger rail service from North Adams to Greenfield and Boston.

MassDOT providing the public with new information on the Northern Tier Passenger Rail Study during the first meeting tonight.

Also discussed is the speed, frequency, and reliability necessary for the rail to be a competitive option for travel along this corridor.

“one of the goals is to support economic development along the corridor with some of the objectives being easy to access to destinations, support relevant policies, plans and minimize

any impacts to operations,”

The meeting was recorded and if you’re interested in listening to that discussion, you’ll be able to find it by clicking here,