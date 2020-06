CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Anyone who logs on to renew a standard driver’s license online will NOT have to pay to upgrade to a REAL ID next year.

The offer is only good until August 12. All U.S. citizens will be required to have Real ID to board planes starting October of next year or use their active passports.

Do you need to renew your License or ID? Visit https://t.co/urZJtt812J and select the Online Service Center to renew online. pic.twitter.com/VpypMjznL0 — Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) June 18, 2020

Real ID’s cannot be acquired online, so if your standard license has expired and you must renew it during the pandemic, the state is waiving the $25 fee for upgrading again next year.