CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– MassDOT will continue work on various sections of I-391 north and south the week of July 10-14.

Work crews will be conducting bridge joint repairs from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m Monday through Friday. Drivers should expect delays at lane shifts and closures will be in place during construction. Travelers may want to seek alternate routes.

The location and schedule for the repair operations will be as follows:

Work will be conducted in the vicinity of I-391 northbound exit 3 on the bridge over Chicopee River from Monday, July 10, through Wednesday, July 12, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Work will be conducted in the vicinity of I-391 southbound exit 3 on the bridge over Chicopee River on Thursday, July 13, and Friday, July 14, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Work will be conducted in the vicinity of I-391 northbound exit 2 on the bridge over Center Street on Thursday, July 13, and Friday, July 14, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Work is weather dependent.

MassDOT offers these options for information on traffic conditions: