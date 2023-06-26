SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Healey-Driscoll Administration is awarding $34.4 million in state funding grants to support the hiring of 7,655 youth in summer and year-round employment.

Of that total, MassHire Hampden County Workforce Board, Inc. was awarded $4,000,240 to hire 1,023 youth. The YouthWorks program provides teens and young adults with hands-on work experience and soft-skill development in regions across the Commonwealth.

The funds will help pay for short-term, work placements throughout the year at public, private, and nonprofit places for people ages 14 to 25 years old.

Grant recipients and year-round placement totals include:

Berkshire Training and Employment, Inc. — $645,414.44 to hire 123 youth.

Economic Development Industrial Corporation of Boston —$8,192,185.56 to hire 1,412 youth.

Bristol County Training Consortium — $2,000,803.30 to hire 388 youth.

Brockton Area Workforce Investment Board — $1,334,773.34 to hire 224 youth.

Job Training & Employment Corp. — $55,656.97 to hire 15 youth.

MassHire Central Region Workforce Board — $4,534,364.30 to hire 723 youth.

Franklin Hampshire Employment and Training Consortium — $241,697.00 to hire 32 youth.

City of Lowell — $2,000,500.56 to hire 446 youth.

Greater New Bedford Workforce Investment Board — $1,251,395.46 to hire 640 youth.

MassHire Hampden County Workforce Board, Inc. — $4,000,240.00 to hire 1,023 youth.

MassHire Merrimack Valley, City of Lawrence — $2,003,756.17 to hire 460 youth.

Metro North Regional Employment Board — $3,520,355.64 to hire 923 youth.

Metro South/West Workforce Board — $1,158,480.42 to hire 248 youth.

MassHire North Central Workforce Board, Inc. — $405,207.00 to hire 97 youth.

MassHire North Shore City of Salem — $2,046,924.00 to hire 593 youth.

MassHire South Shore Workforce Board, City of Quincy — $975,710.63 to hire 308 youth.

“The YouthWorks program opens doors for young people to gain real-world work experience and the opportunity to explore potential career pathways. The funding announced today will help shape the futures of more than 7,000 youth and young adults across the state, while also providing them with a hard-earned paycheck,” said Governor Healey. “When we invest in Massachusetts’ next generation of talent, we all win.”

“YouthWorks is a great example of this Administration’s efforts to strengthen our competitiveness and support our growing workforce,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “For many participating in the program, this is their first job and will provide incredible first-hand experience and training. We are thrilled to have so many new members as part of team Massachusetts and look forward to their continued contributions to our local economy.”

“Investing in employment opportunities for youth and young adults is critically important as we build a strong pipeline of future talent in Massachusetts,” said Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Lauren Jones. “Our administration appreciates the collaboration with each regional workforce board and the network of local hiring partners, opening their doors to provide young people with hands-on learning and work experience while also benefitting our local economies statewide.”

“The YouthWorks program provides young people with their first taste of professional life and also equips them with the necessary skills to thrive,” said Tasia Cerezo, Director of Youth Employment, Training and Curriculum at Commonwealth Corporation. “By partnering with various businesses and organizations, we’re able to create a diverse range of opportunities that cater to the varied interests and career aspirations of our participants. This initiative is about more than just employment; it’s about empowering our youth and setting them on the path to long-term success.”

“We’re thrilled that Lieutenant Governor Driscoll and Secretary Jones are able to join us in Worcester today to celebrate the kickoff our summer YouthWorks program and to meet many of the youth who will be working this summer. Providing young people with quality work experiences is good for their career exploration and growth, is good for our local community and is good for the Commonwealth’s economy,” said Marybeth Campbell, WCAC Executive Director. “We are looking forward to a productive summer with nearly 550 local youth placed in jobs through some 78 employment partners across the City.”