MassHire holding annual “Hot Dogs for Hot Jobs” job fair in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassHire is holding their annual Hot Dogs for Hot Jobs job fair in Holyoke Friday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the job fair will take place at Holyoke Heritage Park on 221 Appleton Street from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

The 11th annual job fair features free hot dogs for applicants looking for a job.

Dozens of local businesses will be at the job fair including Holyoke Community College, MGM Springfield, the U.S. Postal Service, the YMCA of Western MA, Yankee Candle, and more.

Those attending the job fair should show up dressed to impress with a copy of their resume.