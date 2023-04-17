SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center is sponsoring a job fair on Wednesday, April 19.

Job seekers will be able to speak with representatives from dozens of local businesses from an assortment of industries including behavioral health, education, medical, and manufacturing. The Career Center will also be offering information on training opportunities.

People should bring a resume and references, and be prepared to fill out applications and be interviewed on site.

The event is being held at Frontier Regional High School, 113 North Main Street, South Deerfield, from 4 to 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, no pre-registration is needed.