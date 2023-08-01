CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The House chamber worked to pass a $56.2 billion spending bill Monday night.

The budget included a major investment in education, transportation, climate initiatives, and local aid. Governor Healey has ten days to sign off on the budget, but this is seen as a large victory for the Massachusetts Teachers Association.

Inside the budget is $550 million devoted towards state spending in education from pre-K through higher education. This will also include more than $600 million in new state funding towards towns and cities for public schools.

The new amendment would bring an upwards of $2 billion each year, for public education and transportation needs.