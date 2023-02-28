SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MassMutual Center is temporarily opening a second arena entrance on State Street, beginning this Friday.

The second arena entrance will only be available on event days in the arena and only for people who purchased tickets for events in advance. It will first be used this Friday for the AIC vs. Holy Cross hockey game at 1:05 p.m. and the Springfield Thunderbirds vs. the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7:05 p.m.

Mayor Domenic Sarno stated, “I want to thank the MassMutual Center and MGM Springfield for their continued efforts working with my administration to develop and enhance our streetscape walkability accessibility while also keeping in mind all of the ongoing events and businesses in the area, including our beloved Springfield Thunderbirds. It is also important that while this work is being done, appropriate accommodations are made to access these venues and amenities while keeping everyone safe.”

The primary entrance to the MassMutual Center will still be on Bruce Landon Way. The box office, ADA accessibility needs, administration offices and access to Springfield Thunderbirds season tickets will remain at that location.

“With this second arena entrance opening, the MassMutual Center will be able to provide a better guest experience for our event attendees. It gives advanced ticket purchasers another entrance location in addition to our main entrance and box office lobby on Bruce Landon Way,” says Sean Dolan, General Manager of the MassMutual Center.

“The new south entrance to the MassMutual Center provides a critical connection between the arena, MGM Springfield, and other businesses along the Main Street corridor in the South End. Located just across the street from the resort, this new entry improves the flow of traffic and enhances the overall experience for guests visiting our downtown district,” says MGM Springfield President & COO Chris Kelley.

“We take great pride in all of our facilities and this secondary entrance is an innovative solution to allow our patrons easier access to Springfield’s vibrant downtown district,” said David Gibbons, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority.