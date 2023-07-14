BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Drivers traveling on the Massachusetts Turnpike (I-90) eastbound and westbound in Montgomery, Russell, Lee, Becket, and West Stockbridge should be prepared for delays and stoppages the week of July 17-21.
Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) construction crews will be working on overnight and daytime paving operations and bridge, guardrail, and drainage repairs in the area.
The scheduled work will require some lane and shoulder closures. All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice. Below is the schedule:
Montgomery/Russell
- Bridge repair work will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 36 from Sunday, July 16, to Friday, morning July 21, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, July 21.
Lee/Becket
- Pavement milling operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 14.0 to mile marker 21.0, from Monday, July 17, to Friday, July 21, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, July 21.
Lee
- Guardrail repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 10.5 to mile marker 14.0, from Monday, July 17, to Friday morning, July 21, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, July 21.
- Road barrier setting operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 9.4, from 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 17 to 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18.
West Stockbridge
- Drainage repair operations will be conducted daily at I-90 eastbound from mile marker 1.0 to mile marker 6.0, from Monday, July 17 to Thursday, July 20, during daytime hours from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Updated information on traffic conditions can be found here:
- Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
- Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.
- Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.