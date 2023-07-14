BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Drivers traveling on the Massachusetts Turnpike (I-90) eastbound and westbound in Montgomery, Russell, Lee, Becket, and West Stockbridge should be prepared for delays and stoppages the week of July 17-21.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) construction crews will be working on overnight and daytime paving operations and bridge, guardrail, and drainage repairs in the area.

The scheduled work will require some lane and shoulder closures. All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice. Below is the schedule:

Montgomery/Russell

Bridge repair work will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 36 from Sunday, July 16, to Friday, morning July 21, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, July 21.

Lee/Becket

Pavement milling operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 14.0 to mile marker 21.0, from Monday, July 17, to Friday, July 21, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, July 21.

Lee

Guardrail repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 10.5 to mile marker 14.0, from Monday, July 17, to Friday morning, July 21, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, July 21.

Road barrier setting operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 9.4, from 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 17 to 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

West Stockbridge

Drainage repair operations will be conducted daily at I-90 eastbound from mile marker 1.0 to mile marker 6.0, from Monday, July 17 to Thursday, July 20, during daytime hours from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

