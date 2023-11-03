WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The MassPike (I-90) between Westfield and West Springfield will be closed for two hours both east and west bound on Sunday night.

Both directions of travel will be fully closed on I-90 between Interchange 41 in Westfield and Interchange 45 in West Springfield from 10:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

According to a Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) new release sent to 22News, the closure is for “Massachusetts State Police activity.” It did not elaborate on what that activity would be.

During the closure I-90 traffic will be detoured on to Routes 202 and I-91. Signs, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers during the two-hour closure.