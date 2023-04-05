CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning Wednesday, the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) can begin issuing temporary registration plates. This new policy will encourage people from out of state to purchase vehicles in Massachusetts.

“This policy will generate millions in revenue for our Commonwealth and is an added convenience to customers and dealers. Glad to be a part of the team that worked hard to get this done,” said Berkshire County State Representative Smitty Pignatelli, who co-filed the original version of the bill that was signed by former Governor Charlie Baker on January 5.

Temporary registration plates will be valid for up to nine days. Purchasers must provide proof of residence, motor vehicle insurance and property damaged insurance to qualify for the temporary plates. You can read the full bill here.

According to the State House News Service, temporary plates will allow car buyers from out of state to drive their vehicles off the lot instead of having them shipped to their homes. This would also help dealerships save money on the cost of delivery and will make sure the sales tax revenue goes to Massachusetts.