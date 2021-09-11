Mattoon Street Festival back in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Mattoon Street Arts Festival returned Saturday with its long-running popularity intact.

The street was filled with dozens of artists and crafters from all over Massachusetts and Connecticut. This testament to the Art festival’s popularity followed last year’s cancellation because of the pandemic. Long-time festival fans were just happy to be back in person.

“Oh I feel great, it’s not raining because it’s been raining for three months. It’s a nice day, we’ve been coming for twenty years. So It’s always an annual event for us,” Russ Stratton said.

Springfield’s Caring Health Center had a presence at the arts festival, ready to vaccinate anyone attending.