HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to High Street in Holyoke for reported smoke in a building.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, a 911 caller reported smoke coming from a building located at 181 High St. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke that continued to worsen as they searched for the source. After forced entry into multiple doors, crews found a mattress on fire in an unoccupied space.

The fire was put out and the smoke was vented from the building. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is being conducted by Holyoke Fire and Massachusetts State Police fire investigators.