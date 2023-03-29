SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Max Tavern, located at the Basketball Hall of Fame is launching a new networking event, “Max on Monday” starting April 3rd from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Max on Monday is offering those who have been working remotely the opportunity to reconnect with their coworkers and find inspiration in the company. Max Tavern will offer complimentary hors d’oeuvres, as well as a cash bar available for beverages.

The event is in partnership with the Springfield Chamber of Commerce and the Young Professionals Society of Greater Springfield and is designed to bring professionals in the Springfield area together to make professional connections.

For more information about Max on Monday or to register to attend, RSVP to AnnMarie Harding at 413-244-4055 or via email at aharding@maxtavern.com.

Different local businesses will be featured each month, with this month’s featured businesses includes Astro Chemicals, Raymond James, Florence Bank, and Western New England University.