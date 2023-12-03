SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This time of year can be a very expensive time for families looking to do some holiday shopping, but there are ways to save.

Even past Black Friday and Cyber Monday, experts advise:

Setting your budget

Making a list ahead of time

Consider do-it-yourself gifts

Avoid last-minute holiday shopping

And spending less on holiday gifts doesn’t mean you have to compromise on thoughtfulness or joy.

“I mean you can definitely find it’s just you know picking them out like where you see them like you don’t wanna jump on top of one thing.”

The average amount that consumers are expected to spend this holiday season is $875.