May is electrical safety month

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s no secret that many of the most costly and heartbreaking house fires that local fire departments encounter are the result of electrical fires.

That’s why the month of May has been designated as electrical safety month when fire departments urge us to closely check the condition of our wiring, as well as our appliances. 22News spoke today with West Springfield Fire Department Lieutenant Tony Spear, who outlined how to go about making sure we’re not overlooking the obvious dangers.

“Basically what you want to watch out for, you don’t want to permanently use an extension cord on a regular basis for an appliance or anything like that, you don’t want to rely too heavily on the surge protector or the power strips, ” Spear said.

Electrical fires are the second leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts every year.