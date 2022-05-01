CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The month of May marks the start of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

“I double check, I look twice, and I also take a quick peek behind me,” says rider Larry Moore.



It’s that time of the year again when the weather is just right for people to dust off their motorcycles and hit the roads. So the safety of drivers and motorcyclists depends on the awareness and responsibility of the person behind the wheel.

“Everyone should be looking out for bikes because they hit your blind side like crazy,” Larry Desrochers of Chicopee noted. “As far as bikers themselves, they gotta slow down and obey the traffic like everyone else. Don’t weave in and out of traffic because that’s what is going to get them in trouble. .

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends motorcyclists to:

Always wear a helmet

Wear bright reflective or heavy duty clothing

Avoid speeding and weaving in and out of lanes

Roughly 80 percent of motorcycle accidents result in serious injury or death each year. And in Massachusetts, motorcyclists account for 1 out of 7 traffic fatalities.

Some of the top causes of motorcycle accidents are due to unsafe lane changes, speeding, or driver inexperience.

“Make sure that they use the proper signals and not speed,” Moore advises. “Hopefully they won’t be drinking and driving, especially on a bike it’s more dangerous.”

So, if you are heading out, be sure to obey traffic laws, don’t ride while under the influence, and never ride without a license.