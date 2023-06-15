SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley has released its latest report on home sales in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties for May.

Home closings have decreased, but they’re still selling for more money compared to May 2022. There were 367 homes sold in May of 2023, which is down 14.7 percent.

(Realtor® Association of Pioneer Valley)

The median sale price for homes was $322,750, which is about 2.1 percent higher than last year of $316,000. The inventory of available homes that were for sale was down 33.3% from 739 homes for sale in May 2022, to 439 homes for sale in May of this year.

The average days on the market were up 21.8% from 31 days on the market in May 2022, up to 38 days.