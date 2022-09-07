SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A decision on the location for this year’s Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon fundraiser will be announced Thursday during the Bax, Steve, and Dave show.

The Rock 102 Mornings show will provide an update during their live broadcast Thursday morning from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the new home of the Mayflower Marathon. The Basketball Hall of Fame said it could no longer accommodate the event due to “anticipated increased parking needs.” The Rock 102’s annual Mayflower Marathon has been held in the parking lot of the Hall of Fame for more than 20 years.

Last month, Representative González met with John Dolvea, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame, and representatives from Colebrook Realty, Open Pantry, and Rock 102 to determine the future location of the Mayflower Marathon.

In a statement to 22News, Doleva said they have been pleased to offer the space at no charge for more than 20 years. To explain the change, the decision states:

“As a ‘landlord,’ the Hall of Fame’s first obligation is to make certain that our tenants needs, including adequate and convenient parking, are met. The growth in our tenant base and the very positive organic growth of existing tenants has made this change necessary.” John Doleva, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame

Doleva sites this business growth as a positive for the City of Springfield but there has been a lot of backlash to the decision, which was first discussed nine months ago.

Rock 102 radio host Mike Baxendale told 22News, “I’m not sure I understand the real justification for it, because the Hall of Fame only has one new tenant right now and plenty of parking, including a garage below the Hall of Fame that is underutilized.”

The Rock 102 Mornings show spent 52 hours broadcasting from the Basketball Hall of Fame which raised more than $127,000 in food and funds for the Open Pantry in 2021. Organizers say they are firmly committed to the Mayflower Marathon and hope that despite the change in location, this year raises the most for the Open Pantry to date.