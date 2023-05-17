SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has officially launched his re-election campaign for mayor.

Supporters gathered Wednesday evening to hear his announcement on his candidacy at the Greek Cultural Center.

Mayor Sarno told 22News that he has brought billions of dollars to the city of Springfield to have the highest bond ratings, new schools, libraries and economic development along with reducing dropout rates in schools and crime in the city.

While he’ll continue to do that now, if re-elected for another 4 years, he says he wants to add to that list. “I’m moving on economic development projects for the downtowns in our neighborhoods, infrastructure improvements are occurring in all of our neighborhoods, also keep building new schools, I’m going to lobby hard to get a new courthouse on North River Front,” Sarno says. “And we continue market rate housing, workforce development housing.”

As far as other candidates in the race, Sarno said he has own story to tell and that he is “ready to go.” Sarno was first elected in 2007, and is now seeking his seventh term.