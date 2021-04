AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Agawam plans to provide residents with a new fiber network to boost internet access.

Mayor William Sapelli announced that a third-party carrier named OTELCO plans to install the network throughout at least 80 percent of the town. They plan on providing service within two years.

The Agawam Municipal Fiber Task Force found that it was expensive for the town to operate its own fiber network.

Estimates ranged between $10 to $15 million just for construction.