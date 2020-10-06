Mayor Sarno appoints new aide

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic J. Sarno announces the appointment of Lavar Click to Mayoral Aide.

Click previously served as an Aide with the City Council.

Click is enrolled with Springfield College working towards his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Human Services and is also the Head Varsity Basketball Coach at his alma mater the High School of Commerce.

His appointment comes after longtime mayoral aide Darryl Moss was terminated over social media posts last week. His start date will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today