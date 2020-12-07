Mayor Sarno begins initiative to provide mental health services to uninsured residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris have joined the Mental Health Association to provide services to those in need.

The City of Springfield provided a $20,000 grant to MHA to provide mental health services to residents in need, the initiative gives access to therapies for any mental health issues, regardless of insurance.

The initiative aims to help those who are uninsured or underinsured.

The launching of the MHA Wellness Without Walls Initiative will be on Tuesday, December 8, at 10:30 a.m.

It will take place on the Mental Health Association located at 995 Worthington Street in Springfield.

The MHA President and CEO Cheryl Fasano, MHA Vice President of Resource Development and Branding Kimberley Lee will also form part of the initiative.

This initiative could help local residents who have been struggling with mental health due to the pandemic.