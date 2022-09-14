SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno will be joining officials from the American Medical Response of Springfield to congratulate its 8th graduating class of EMTs from their Earn While You Learn program.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, and Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi will join the American Medical Response (AMR) to celebrate the class of Earn While You Learn EMTs on Wednesday.

The program is designed to ease the transition for people who want to become EMS professionals that allows trainees to be full-time employees while taking certification courses to become emergency medical technicians (EMTs).

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to congratulate all the members of the graduating class of AMR’s Earn While You Learn Program. This 8th class has been a tremendous success with fifteen more new EMTs ready to begin their new career. I am very proud of the graduates and appreciative of AMR’s continued belief and investment in our Springfield and their partnership working together to not only defeat this COVID-19 pandemic but continue their daily duties of responding to any and all health-related calls to save lives.”

The celebration will take place at MGM Roar Comedy Club in Springfield from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.