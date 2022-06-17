SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Congressman Richard Neal will take part in the 2022 Tech Rally Friday.

The event starts at 9 a.m. at the former Tech High School on Elliot Street in Springfield. As a bonus, Tech High alumni can visit any or all of the five Springfield Museums Saturday for 50 percent off the daily ticket price.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Mike Borecki. Mr. Tech High does so much for our community and his passion for his beloved Tech High is second-to-none. His efforts in organizing this Tech Rally 2022 event for all Tech High alumni is deeply appreciated and even though I am a High School of Commerce alumnus, I am looking forward to being an honorary Tech Tiger for the day. Thank you Mike for your efforts in making this a special event for all of our Technical High School alumni.”