SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100-thousand Americans are currently awaiting an organ transplant.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has created a campaign to educate people about organ donations and encourage them to register as a donor.

In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno will join legislators and the New England Donor Services to support the campaign.

The event will be held Tuesday at City Hall at 10 a.m.