SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Sarno is scheduled to hold a news conference to provide an update on the State Street traffic enforcement Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Sarno will be joined with DPW Director Chris Cignoli and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood with an update on State Street corridor traffic and enforcement from City Hall at 2:30 p.m. 22News will provide a livestream on WWLP.com.

The police began their new plan by enforcing the traffic laws along the State Street corridor on November 19. The street is approximately 4.5 miles long and has also been where a number of deadly pedestrian crashes have taken place in recent weeks. Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood is urging drivers to slow down.

According to a statement from the Springfield Police Department, the city developed the new traffic enforcement plan in response to the now six fatal crashes in Springfield in the month of November. Captain Dave Martin of the Springfield Police Traffic Bureau discussed the increase of patrols in the city and says cruisers will be out there doing their job and there will be zero tolerance, “if you don’t obey the sign, you can expect to get fined.”

Fines: