McDonald’s in Mass. looking to hire 3K employees this fall

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Looking for a job this fall? Well look no further. McDonald’s restaurants across Massachusetts are looking to hire for a variety of jobs.

Local McDonald’s are looking to hire approximately 3,363 potential workers. “Whether it’s a part-time job to help save up for a major purchase, a full-time position with the flexibility to work around family commitments or a first-time job with the goal of gaining valuable work experience, McDonald’s has a position to meet any candidate’s needs and the foundation to help drive long-term success, whether that’s with McDonald’s or elsewhere.”

Job opportunities at McDonald’s come with many benefits aside from the flexible schedules and extra pay for holiday seasons, crew members have the chance to receive educational opportunities such as the chance to earn a high school diploma, tuition assistance, ESL classes, and more.

“As local employers, we’re proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew members and look forward to welcoming new employees to our McFamily this fall.” Said Christine Yee, McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “We are a people business at our core, and we’re committed to empowering our employees and the communities we serve.”

McDonald’s is said to have given out more than $17 million in tuition assistance in New England and supported more than 9,000 restaurant employees throughout the region.

To learn more about job opportunities or to start an application over text, text ‘apply’ to 38000 or visit the McDonald’s careers website.