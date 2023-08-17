CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The MedExpress urgent care center in Chicopee has closed its doors permanently.
In a statement sent to 22News a spokesperson for MedExpress said they decided to close the Chicopee location after reviewing their “urgent care footprint.”
There are three other MedExpress locations in western Massachusetts, Springfield, Westfield, and Hadley.
