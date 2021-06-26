Medical students hold health information event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A team of medical students from UMass and Bay Path University turned the center of Springfield into a health information bureau.
The graduate students, with the help of Gandara Health services, set up their information booths in Stearns Square Park, for the benefit of those walking by as well as residents living downtown.
These medical students feel this is the ideal time to help people who may have questions about their health.
Neha Nana told 22News, “Essentially we wanted to hold the wellness fair for the community. We saw all of the devastation of COVID-19. We wanted to come right into the city, and hold this fair for the first time in order to give back.”
These events provide the medical students with assistance dealing with the public they will one day help after they graduate.