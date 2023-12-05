CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The deadline is quickly approaching to make changes to Medicare plans, with open enrollment set to end on Thursday.

As we inch closer to the expiration of the open enrollment election season, experts say there’s still time to make changes if needed.

Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people ages 65 and over and people under age 65 with long-term disabilities. The open enrollment period allows beneficiaries to change a current Medicare plan, shop around for privatized plans, review prescription coverage or or add optional Part D drug coverage.

22News spoke Heather Hurd, Field Outreach Medicare Consultant for Blue Cross Blue Shield of MA about the process, “When you’re on Medicare, you can decide to buy other private plans, you can buy supplements, you can buy Medicare advantage plans and part D drug plans. And when you buy those, you have other coverage coming to you from a private insurance company. Plans can change every year, the benefits change slightly, premiums can change.”

If you’ve purchased Medicare supplements, you’ll have an opportunity in the future to make changes, that’s typically available monthly. There are resources available through insurers to help you figure out which plan is best for you.

Open enrollment runs from October 15th to December 7th each year, and changes made during this time go into effect on January 1st.