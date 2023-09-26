AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials in Agawam are hosting a meet-the-candidates event Tuesday night ahead of their upcoming town elections.

Residents will have a chance to ask questions and learn what candidates would do if elected. It is being held at the Agawam Public Library starting at 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

A preliminary election to narrow down mayoral candidates is coming up on October 10th.. with the general election in November to decide the Mayor, along with spots on the City Council and School Committee.

Mayor William Sapelli is not seeking reelection. There are four candidates running to fill the two-year seat Andy A. Motefusco, Cecilia P. Calabrese, William J. Clark, and Christopher C. Johnson.

Registration to vote for the preliminary election is September 29th. The general election is held on November 7th, and the voter registration deadline to vote then is October 27th.