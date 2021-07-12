Meet the nine western Massachusetts women competing for Miss Massachusetts 2021

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nine women with western Massachusetts connections will compete for the title of Miss Massachusetts 2021 on July 16th and 17th at the Hanover Theater in Worcester. There is a field of 23 women in total competing for the title and $28,000 in educational scholarships. The next Miss Massachusetts will compete at the 100th Anniversary of the Miss America Pageant to be held at Mohegan Sun Casino in December.

Katrina Kincade: Miss North Shore 2021

Connection to western Massachusetts: Kincade is a reporter and fill-in anchor at WWLP-22News and resident of western Massachusetts. Her Social Impact Initiative is titled “Special Olympics: Inclusion Revolution.” For the talent portion of the competition, Kincade will perform a jazz-style vocal to the Etta James song “I’d Rather go Blind.” She graduated from American University in 2019 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sociology.

Olivia Clark: Miss Baystate 2021 Connection to western Massachusetts: A 2017 graduate of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst who earned a degree in Advertising through Graphic Communication with a minor in Studio Art. Clark is also the daughter of Peter and Lisa Clarke of Westfield and grew up in Westfield. She is a vocalist who will perform the song “Desperado” for the talent portion of the competition. Her Social Impact Initiative is titled “Operation Breath Peace: Promoting Anxiety Relief and Proactive Prevention.” Kaelly Ann Miller: Miss Hampshire County 2021 Connection to western Massachusetts: Miller is a 2017 Health Science/Pre-Physician graduate of Springfield College. Miller went on to graduate as a Physician’s Assistant in 2019 from Springfield College. She now lives in Holyoke and works in the medical field in western Massachusetts. of Miss Hampshire County. For the talent portion of the competition, she will perform an acrobatic dance to “Defying Gravity” from the Broadway Musical “Wicked.” Her Social Impact Initiative is titled “Heads Up! Concussion Awareness & Prevention. Jackie O’Keefe: Miss Lakeville 2021 Connection to western Massachusetts: O’Keefe is a 2013 graduate of Monson High School, 2018 graduate of Dean College and 2020 graduate of Springfield College where she obtained a Master’s Degree in Student Affairs Administration. She now works at Springfield College in student affairs and resident life. O’Keefe is the daughter of Charlie and Joanie O’Keefe of Monson. Her Social Impact Initiative is titled Fresh Check Day: Strengthening Mental Health in College Students.” O’Keefe will be performing a tap dance to NSYNC’s hit son “Pop”. Sydney Rachel Levin-Epstein: Miss Western Massachusetts 2021 Connection to western Massachusetts: Sydney Rachael Levin-Epstein, a 2013 graduate of Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter School. Additionally, she is a resident of Longmeadow and the daughter of Sheil Mulholland and Jonathan Levin-Epstein of Longmeadow. Levin-Epstein is a 2017 graduate of The George Washington University where she majored in Political Science. For the talent portion of competition, she will perform an Irish Step Dance to “Lord of the Dance.” Her Social Impact Initiative is titled “From Me to We: A New Era of Leading by Listening.” Levin-Epstein previously held the title of Miss Massachusetts’ Outstanding Teen 2011. Caroline Holladay: Miss Pioneer Valley 2021 Connection to western Massachusetts: Holladay is a 2018 graduate of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where she obtained a degree in Sustainable Food and Farming. She currently works in agriculture in western Massachusetts. Her Social Impact Initiative is titled “Know Your Farmer, Know Your Food.” For the talent portion of competition, she will perform a classical vocal presentation to “O Mio Babbino Caro.” Kensi Riley: Miss Quequechan 2021 Connection to western Massachusetts: Riley is a 2013 graduate of Westfield High School and student at Westfield State University pursuing a degree in Business Management. She is the daughter of Donna and Timothy Riley of Westfield. For the talent portion of competition she will perform a lyrical dance to “The Edge of Glory. Her Social Impact Initiative is titled “CPR and AED’s For All: Raising Awareness for Sudden Cardiac Arrest in Young Athletes. Mina Liang: Miss Blackstone Valley 2021 Connection to western Massachusetts: Liang is a 2017 graduate of Deerfield Academy. She is the daughter of Ellen Yan and Bing Liang of Amherst, where she currently resides. Liang is a rising sophomore at Columbia University in New York majoring in Economics. For the talent portion of the competition she will perform an integrated violin and ballet solo to “Czardas.” Her Social Impact Initiative is titled “Develop Diverse Leaders.” Abigail Riggs: Miss Collegiate Area 2021 Connection to western Massachusetts: Riggs is a 2021 graduate of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where she majored in Anthropology. For the talent portion of the competition, she will perform a tap dance to “Na Na Na” by Pentatonix. Her Social Impact Initiative is titled “The Learning Project”. She is originally from Plainville, MA.

“Our 2021 Miss Massachusetts class is made up of some of the best and brightest young women from across the Bay State,” said Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Foundation Executive Director, Dolores “Buffy” Rabuffo. “With the rising costs of a college education, The Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Foundation is proud to be able to assist our candidates with scholarships which help ease the financial burden they face after graduation.”

Tickets to the 2021 competition can be purchased online at Hanover Theatre.

The 2020 Miss Massachusetts competition was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Miss Massachusetts 2019 Lyndsey Littlefield, a native of Taunton, has held the title for two years. Littlefield was a STEM finalist at the 2019 Miss America competition and has earned $27,000 in scholarships through her time competing in the organization. These scholarships helped Littlefield graduate debt-free from Bridgewater State University in 2020 where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Biological Sciences with a foundation in research, specifically in vesper bats morphological and anatomical mastication and diet preferences.