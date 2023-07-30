CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mega Millions jackpot soars to more than $1 billion after no one took home the big prize.

It’s the fifth time in the history of the game that the jackpot has reached the billions. There have been 29 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

But if someone does win the next drawing on Tuesday night, the lump sum payment would be an estimated $527 million.

Although there were no jackpot winners Friday night, Mega Millions says one ticket sold in Pennsylvania was worth $5 million.