(WWLP) – Nobody pulled those winning numbers in the Mega Millions Jackpot last night and now that pot is even bigger.

The total jackpot for Mega Millions has now climbed to $640 million. Its been 21 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

That $640 million is for a winner who chooses the annuity option. If they go for straight cash, they’ll take home just over $328 million.

Next drawing is on Friday night. You’ll find the winning numbers then on 22News at 11.