Mega Millions jackpot now up to $850 million

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday night someone could become a multi-millionaire. With $640 million on the line for the Powerball drawing. And, the Mega Millions jackpot increased overnight to a whopping $850 million.

The Pride station on Montgomery street seems extra special to locals. That’s because it is where that roughly $760 million ticket was sold about three years ago. And Saturday the place was busy.

People were not just fueling up, but picking their lucky numbers and hoping history can repeat itself.

22News spoke to one Springfield resident who said if she won tonight she would set aside some for herself, but would really want to put it towards her community.

Shalonda Mabery told 22News, “I feel like I’m already blessed and highly favored. Like I’m already the person where the luck is always on my side and I would say if I did I would bless others the way I’ve been blessed and it takes a village. And I wouldn’t be the person I am today without the people who helped me.”

The odds of winning the Powerball are about one in 290 million.





