CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mega Millions is starting to build up quite the jackpot again.
The next estimated jackpot is expected to be $183 million, with a cash option of $87 million, so be sure to go out and pick up a ticket while you still can.
The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 19th, at 11:00 p.m. Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. before the 11:00 p.m. drawing.
Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. ET in Atlanta, GA.
