(WWLP) – The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night is $1.58 billion, which has led to a lot of ticket purchases here in Massachusetts. 22News heard from the Massachusetts State Lottery tonight on how the state will utilize its lottery profits.

The lottery’s net profit goes back to unrestricted local aid to all 351 cities and towns in the Commonwealth. In the past fiscal year, it was over 1.1 billion dollars and it’s been over a billion dollars each of the last three years.

But how the towns and cities choose to use it varies from year to year. It could go to fund public safety initiatives, senior programs, parks and recreation, or hire additional teachers.

“It’s a $2 ticket so $1 goes to funding the jackpot prize and lower chair prizes while the other $1 stays in the state, and that’s to be distributed for the retailers who sell the tickets,” explained Christian Teja, Director of Communications with the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Ultimately, just under 40 percent will be retained in terms of net profit and go back into the state.

