Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots combine for nearly $1 billion

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Powerball and Mega Millions Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The winner of the Mega Millions or Powerball drawings is going to be a very rich person!

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $520 million, the eighth-largest in the game’s history. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is $470-million.

Combined, that’s nearly $1 billion and people are really trying to cash in on the winnings.

“There’s been more than usual playing,” said David Glantz, owner of BuckeyeBros Smokeshop in Springfield. “It’s half a billion dollars, both of them you know. It’s a billion dollars, you play both and hit both, you have a billion dollars. But yeah, a lot of people are playing.”

To see Friday night’s Mega Millions at 11 p.m., click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today