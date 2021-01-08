Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots combine for nearly $1 billion

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The winner of the Mega Millions or Powerball drawings is going to be a very rich person!

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $520 million, the eighth-largest in the game’s history. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is $470-million.

Combined, that’s nearly $1 billion and people are really trying to cash in on the winnings.

“There’s been more than usual playing,” said David Glantz, owner of BuckeyeBros Smokeshop in Springfield. “It’s half a billion dollars, both of them you know. It’s a billion dollars, you play both and hit both, you have a billion dollars. But yeah, a lot of people are playing.”

To see Friday night’s Mega Millions at 11 p.m., click here.