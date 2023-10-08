FRANKLIN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Megabucks Doubler ticket was sold for the Saturday, October 7th drawing in Franklin is the winner of the $11.7 million jackpot.

The ticket was sold at Joe’s Kwik Mart on Central Street in Franklin. The winning numbers were 3-4-13-14-18-46.

The Megabucks Doubler jackpot had last been hit on September 10, 2022, when $16.35 million was won on a ticket that was sold in Ware.

Megabucks Doubler prize winners have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prizes.