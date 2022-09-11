WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Megabucks Doubler ticket was sold for the Saturday, September 10 drawing in Ware is the winner of a $16.35 million jackpot. This is the game’s largest jackpot since it was launched in April 2009.

The ticket was sold at the Ware Cumberland farms, located at 195 West Street. The winning numbers were: 3-10-15-17-26-38. The previous largest Megabucks Doubler jackpot amount was $13.82 million, won on March 10, 2012, drawing on a ticket sold in Wakefield.

The Megabucks Doubler jackpot had last been hit on March 20, 2021, when a $10.04 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Fairhaven. There is also a cash option on the prize money, and that amount is $12.0 million. Megabucks Doubler prize winners have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prizes.