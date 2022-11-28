WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Melha Shriners are hosting their annual Feztival of Trees through Sunday.

The event raises money to support the Shriners and their cooperative mission with local hospitals. Visitors can attend for free and also spend $10 for 15 raffle tickets for a chance to take home a decorated tree.

Take a photo with Santa Claus and visit the craft fair set up at the Clarion Hotel located at 1080 Riverdale Street in West Springfield.