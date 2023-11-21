WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday night was the 12th Annual Melha Shriners Feztival of Trees.

It was held held at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center in West Springfield. Visitors could purchase raffle tickets for their chance to take home one of the many creative an decorative Christmas trees.

22News had a chance to speak with the President of Melha Shriners about this spirited event.

“It’s great having the interaction with the community, because most of our interactions with the community is when were doing parades,” said Randy Wessels.

“All of the trees that are here are donated by caring citizens, businesses, and Shriners,” added Michael White, Regional Director of Marketing and Communications at Shriners International. “The goal of this, is to raise funds and fun for people who are looking for something to do for their holiday season.”

The drawing for the raffle winners of the trees will be held on Sunday, December 3.