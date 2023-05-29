CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Memorial Day weekend was more crowded than usual, as the weather remained warm.

People were seen driving and saving money, by taking the roads to their trip destinations. Since airfare costs are up to 2.7 percent from March to April, according to a U.S. Department of Transportation report.

Triple A says, nearly 37 million Americans will now drive to their destinations, an increase of more than 2 million. 22News talked to a traveler coming from New York and heading home to Maine Scott Belongia, on how busy traffic was for him.

Belongia told 22News, “Friday night was pretty busy, late in the afternoon, early evening. A lot of times I will travel late at night just to avoid traffic.”

People also took advantage of gas prices while on their travels, which is over a dollar lower. Joy Riley of Brockton told 22News, that taking her hybrid car helped her save extra for her fuel mileage. “We put like $25 gas in it and take us there and take us back. I think the hybrid is good for travel.”

Data shows that 63 percent of Americans are planning to travel more this summer, up from 61 percent last year. But, these numbers still cause some to refuse air travel, as flights get pricier.

“I think the best thing for me is to try to keep it close to home. You don’t have to like to fly out of the state,” said Heidy Fontanez of Springfield.

Hotel prices are also expected to continue to surge in prices, as they’re now 3.5 percent from last year.