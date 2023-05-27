SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day weekend is the un-official start to summer with activities like boating, camping, and planting making a come-back!

Over the long-weekend many make their way over to Sixteen Acres Garden Center in Springfield to start their gardens, or find ways to spruce up their yards.

“It looks like we’ve got the green light, no more frost in the next ten-day forecast,” expressed Sixteen Acres Garden Center General Manager, Steven Bordenuk. “You’re free to plant tomatoes, peppers, stuff like that will take to the hot weather. Annuals such as marigolds, petunias, you’re pretty much safe to plant those.”

Ideal weather conditions for a number of plants! On top of it being a popular planting weekend, many also made it a family activity, especially those who have lost loved ones.

“I really enjoy just being able to spend time with my parents here at the garden center, and picking out the plants. Some of the plants have some special meaning with relatives in the family, it’s a very important holiday,” expressed John Fitzpatrick of East Longmeadow.

Kate Anderstrom from Holland explained the connection she feels to her mother when planting, “I mean, I know for my mom it’s a relaxing activity, and she’s made our yard incredibly beautiful with all the plants that she’s done. I’m more-so there to help her out but she’s taught me that gardening paints, like these beautiful pictures in your yard.”

A picture that can be painted by people of all ages, like Grade one student Emanuel, “I love flowers!”