LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) -A memorial for Katarina Boskovic sits along Green Willow Drive, a Longmeadow teenager who was killed in a car crash over the weekend.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the Longmeadow Police Department said a car veered off the road and hit a tree.

Boskovic died in the crash. She was a senior at Longmeadow High School and a volunteer coach with the Longmeadow youth track program.

According to a letter from Superintendent Marty O’Shea, trained counselors will be available to staff and students who may need support and assistance.