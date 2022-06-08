WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A celebration of the life of Ruth Willemain, founder of Harmony House, will be held Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Westfield.

Willemain died on Easter Sunday, April 17. After volunteering as a hospice worker, Willemain created Harmony House to offer compassionate care to the dying.

Years of fundraising led to the opening of the original Harmony House in 2007. Today, it serves as a “social model comfort home” where people facing death alone and with little or no means “can live out their final days with dignity.” Willemain’s mission was to provide around the clock compassionate care in a home-like environment.



A new, renovated Harmony House is set to open soon on View Street in Chicopee. The new space will allow more people to receive end of life comfort and care from a supervised team of trained volunteers.

The Memorial Mass to celebrate Ruth Willemain will be followed by light refreshments in the parish hall. Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church is located at 127 Holyoke Road in Westfield. The church is handicap accessible.