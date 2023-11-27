BOSTON (WWLP) – Tuesday marks 81 years since a fire at Boston’s Cocoanut Grove nightclub killed nearly 500 people, making it the deadliest nightclub fire in U.S. history.

The fire led to major changes to building codes in the city, including mandating emergency exits with illuminated signs and requiring sprinklers in restaurants and nightclubs.

A ceremony was held in Boston today to break ground for a memorial to the Cocoanut Grove Nightclub fire, which claimed 490 lives. Thank you to the Cocoanut Grove Memorial Committee for their years of work toward this important project. pic.twitter.com/gJVPXnx3ad — Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (@MassDFS) November 26, 2023

A memorial will be built in Statler Park to honor those 492 victims. The design will be a replica of the nightclub’s entrance and is expected to be installed by next September.