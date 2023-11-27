BOSTON (WWLP) – Tuesday marks 81 years since a fire at Boston’s Cocoanut Grove nightclub killed nearly 500 people, making it the deadliest nightclub fire in U.S. history.

The fire led to major changes to building codes in the city, including mandating emergency exits with illuminated signs and requiring sprinklers in restaurants and nightclubs.

A memorial will be built in Statler Park to honor those 492 victims. The design will be a replica of the nightclub’s entrance and is expected to be installed by next September.

Local News

